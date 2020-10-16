Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s heritage ‘committee table’ auctioned for ₹71.57L in London

Chandigarh’s heritage ‘committee table’ auctioned for ₹71.57L in London

The ‘Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret Committee table’ that was designed for the Assembly in 1963-1964, had a reserve price of ₹34.44 lakh but was auctioned of for double the amount.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Ten heritage items from the UT were sold despite the Indian embassy raising the issue with the MET Police, Scotland and Bonhams auctioneer, among others. (HT Photo )

A Chandigarh heritage item was sold for ₹71.57 lakh at Bonhams, an auction house in London.

The ‘Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret Committee table’ that was designed for the Assembly in 1963-1964, had a reserve price of ₹34.44 lakh but was auctioned of for double the amount. Heritage furniture from the city was cumulatively sold for ₹2.11 crore during the event. Ten heritage items from the UT were sold despite the Indian embassy raising the issue with the MET Police, Scotland and Bonhams auctioneer, among others.

As per a list compiled by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee in 2012, there are 12,793 heritage items, of which a considerable chunk is in the possession of the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, besides a huge stock of chairs and tables at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat and Vidhan Sabha, and the high court. The physical verification of these items is yet to be completed.

Some of the heritage items found their way to the international market and have been auctioned for high prices to bidders across the world. The UT administration has been struggling to stop auction of these items and those stolen from different departments and institutions.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Oct 16, 2020 00:56 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST

latest news

80-year-old woman run over by MSRTC bus in Thane, suffers leg injury
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Unlock 5.0: Govt schools in Ludhiana remain closed amid confusion
Oct 16, 2020 01:09 IST
Low-key Durga Puja celebrations this year; sale of idols dips in Thane
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
Covid-19 drive: Navi Mumbai exceeds target to survey families; tops state chart
Oct 16, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.