Chandigarh’s infant mortality rate improves by one unit

The infant mortality rate (IMR) of Chandigarh has improved by one unit however the trend has shifted with higher death rate among female infants as compared to males.

According to Sample Registration System (SRS) survey data released by the government last Friday, the IMR in the city has came down from 14 units in 2017 to 13 units in 2018. The rate has considerably decreased from 23 units in 2014. The IMR of male infants is less at 12 units as compared to 14 units for female infants in 2018. As per statistical difference between 2017 and 2018, the IMR has increased in female infants by 6 units while it has decreased by 7 units in male infants.

IMR is an indicator of the overall health scenario of a country or a region and is defined as the infant deaths (less than one year) per thousand live births in a given time period and for a given region.

However, Chandigarh ranks better than the national average of 33 units. Among male infants, it is 32 and among females the rate is 34. With this rate, the city ranks third among small union territories (UTs) and ninth among all states and large UTs.

Director of health services, Dr G Dewan, said the steps taken by the department are showing good results.

“Reduction in infant mortality is the key goal of National Health Mission. Hence, Child Death Review (CDR) has been rolled out under which cases are reviewed,” he said.

“For adopting targeted approach to reduce infant deaths in Manimajra and adjoining areas of Kishangarh and Indira Colony, Tender Care Clinics were established at civil hospital, Manimajra. Besides, the labour rooms have been upgraded, he added.