Chandigarh Lit Fest ‘Literati’ to open on November 20

The eighth edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest – “Literati 2020” – will open on November 20.

To be conducted virtually this year, it will feature former CEO of Procter and Gamble, Gurcharan Das, in the opening plenary session.

Over 30 authors from English, Hindi and Punjabi genre will participate in the three-day event, which will go live on Facebook and YouTube from 5.30pm onwards.

Some of the authors participating in fest are Sudha Murthy, Rajdeep Sardesai, Ashish Vidyyarthi, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Rakhshanda Jalil, Radhakrishnan Pillai, Anuja Chauhan, Janki Santoke, Amandeep Sandhu, Sarabpreet Singh, Anuja Chandramouli and Erner Davis.

Sumita Misra, chairperson of Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), said the festival was being organised in association with the department of renewable energy of Haryana and the Embassy of Ireland.