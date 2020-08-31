Chandigarh’s Model Jail has more undertrials than convicts

Chandigarh’s Model Jail, also called Burail Jail, had more undertrials than convicts in 2019, calling for an urgent need to expedite trials.

Of 984 inmates in December 2019, 580 (59%) were undergoing trial while 404 were convicts, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s Prison Statistics 2019 released recently.

Chandigarh’s only jail has a capacity to hold 1,120 inmates (1,000 men and 120 women). However, its occupancy remained 88% at the end of 2019 as compared to 92% in 2018 and 86% in 2017. Of 984 inmates in December 2019, 935 were men and 49 women.

When it comes to foreigners, there are 18 such prisoners, 14 of whom are undergoing trial. While 11 are from Nigeria, four are from Nepal.

98 convicted for crimes against women

At 98, the maximum number of convicts are serving jail sentence for crimes against women, including 84 for rape. As many as 74 inmates are undergoing trial for crimes against women, including 66 for rape.

Meanwhile, 123 are undergoing trial for theft while 23 have been lodged here after conviction. Similarly, there are 82 murder convicts and 83 on trial for it. When it comes to drug cases, there are 45 convicts and 80 undertrials.

Most are school dropouts

When it comes to educational qualification, most inmates are school dropouts. Of 383 dropouts, 191 are illiterate. Meanwhile, 293 could not complete graduation, 80 are graduates, 21 are postgraduates and 16 hold a technical degree or diploma.

The demography is on the younger side with 212 convicts and 326 undertrials in age group of 18 to 30 years, and only 34 convicts and 27 undertrials above 50.