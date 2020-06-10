Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2019-20 Excise Policy was extended up to June 30, 2020. (HT File Photo)

UT’s excise policy 2020-2021 is set to come into effect on July 1, with the e-auction of new vends likely to start on June 22.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore approved the Amended Excise Policy 2020-21 on Wednesday.

The policy will remain in effect from July 1 to March 31, 2021.

With introduction of an additional excise duty of 12% and cow cess at 5% that will be charged on all liquor bottles (over the minimum retail price), liquor prices are set to be 20% to 25% higher.

The allotment of licensing units will be made through e-tendering system. This year, the number of licensing units has been reduced from 95 to 94. A single person/entity will be entitled to allotment up to a maximum of 10 vends only.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Excise Policy 2020-21 for the whole year (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) could not be notified or implemented. Therefore, the policy for 2019-20 was extended up to June 30.

In January this year, the administration had notified cow cess at ₹5 to ₹10 per bottle on 750ml country liquor, 650ml beer and 750ml whisky; and imposed it from May 16. On the same date, the administration had also imposed an additional excise duty of 12% on alcohol.