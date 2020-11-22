Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s night temperature drops to 8.1°C in season’s lowest yet

Chandigarh’s night temperature drops to 8.1°C in season’s lowest yet

The minimum temperature is likely to rise in the coming days, as light rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents woke up to a chilly Sunday morning with the overnight temperature dropping to 8.1°C, which was one degree below normal and the lowest yet this season.

However, the minimum temperature is likely to rise in the coming days, as light rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Due to the prevailing wind systems, cloudy skies are likely in the city on Monday and Tuesday, due to which the minimum temperature will return to 12°C. However, with rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the maximum temperature can fall by 1-2 degrees,” said an official at IMD, Chandigarh.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 22.2°C on Saturday to 22.5°C, which was still four notches below normal, while the minimum temperature decreased from 8.4°C to 8.1°C.

In the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 20°C and 22°C, while the night temperature is expected to rise to 13°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

3 doctors suspended over death of differently-abled student in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
Oliveira wins home race in Portugal to close MotoGP season
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
Pakistan minister deletes tweet containing Macron Nazi jibe
Nov 22, 2020 21:44 IST
Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases
Nov 22, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.