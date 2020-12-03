Chandigarh’s only medical college put on notice for not granting OBC reservation in professional courses

In the prospectus published by the college for various courses, no seat has been reserved for the students belonging to other backward classes, therefore in October the Commission had sought a reply from them, said the complainant. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The National Commission For Backward Classes (NCBC) has put the authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 on notice for not granting reservation in admissions to professional courses offered by the UT’s only medical college.

NCBC was acting in response to a complaint filed by a city-based organisation.

The notice addressed to the director-principal of the college has directed an in-person appearance before the Commission on December 8, failing which the Commission will be at liberty to exercise the powers of a civil court under Clause (8) of Article 33B of the Constitution for enforcing the attendance.

The letter dated November 27 stated that NCBC chairman Dr Bhagwan Lal Saini and member Kaushalendra Singh Patel had fixed the hearing for investigation, inquiry, action to be taken in a matter regarding the non-allotment of seats in GMCH-32 to OBC students.

“In the prospectus published by the college for various courses, no seat has been reserved for the students belonging to other backward classes, therefore in October the Commission had sought a reply from them. However, the authorities did not pay heed and no response was provided, due to which the NCBC is taking a strict action,” said complainant Ajay Prajapati, coordinator of Bhartiya Prajapati Heroes Organisation, Chandigarh.

In response to a letter by this organisation, requesting GMCH-32 authorities to include reservation for OBC candidates on the pattern for SC/ST candidates, a response was received from the registrar stating that the request had been looked into, but not acceded to without specifying any reasons.