Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin antibody testing

As per the advisory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the UT administration is using only the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method of Covid testing.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Professor Ratti Ram Sharma, head of the transfusion medicine department, said that the tests will be required for sorting out eligible donors. (HT FILE)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received kits for conducting antibody testing of recovered patients to diagnose the presence of antibodies in their plasma for potential donation.

Professor Ratti Ram Sharma, head of the transfusion medicine department, said that the tests will be required for sorting out eligible donors. “Evidence so far suggests that the antibodies disappear quickly in asymptomatic cases. The only difference now will be that the antibody test will give us confidence about their presence in the recovered patients.”

“This kind of testing will not be used for detection of infection,” he added.

PLASMA CENTRE OPENED IN PANCHKULA

Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday inaugurated Haryana’s fifth plasma centre here in Panchkula.

The opening of the centre officially heralds the beginning of plasma donation in the district. What’s more, a shopkeeper of Rajiv Colony voluntarily donated plasma on the first day.

Gupta said that the number of Covid infected patients had increased in the district in the last few days. “Till now the treatment was done with oxygen and steroid systems, but these are not effective in the treatment of severely-ill patients. Plasma therapy is needed,” he said.

According to Dr Saroj Aggarwal, a consultant at civil hospital, an antibody called Copla remains in the body even after a person has been cured, which can then be used for another patient even after 28 days. Plasma will be kept at the centre at a temperature of minus 40 degrees. The sample can be used for one year.

An official statement mentioned that this treatment will be given free in government hospitals.

