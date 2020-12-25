Chandigarh’s PGIMER to make arrangements to vaccinate 16,000 people

Once the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to vaccinate an estimated 16,000 people in the long term.

The people include frontline workers, doctors, nurses, technical cadres, contractual workers, employees not directly involved in patient care, and the family members of the above.

“Infrastructure as well as the personnel for the task are being identified. Once there is authorisation and we receive the vaccine, we will start the process as per the priority list communicated by the ministry of health and family welfare. After that, other groups will be considered,” said professor of ophthalmology, SS Pandav, who is chairing the internal vaccination committee of the institute.

“We are preparing for vaccination of all employees as well as their family members will be included, however, priorities set by the government which in the long term will be followed by the family members as well. Arrangements on that scale will be made,” said PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram.

On the other hand, the UT health department has asked the staff posted in the dispensaries to identify private healthcare workers to be included in the list being prepared by the authorities.

“There was hardly any response from the private healthcare sector in the UT for providing data regarding number of healthcare workers working with the department, so we have asked the staff posted in the dispensaries to locate even small clinics from where people can be registered,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director of the UT health department.