Chandigarh’s Sec 26 fruit, veggie market shifted to bus stand

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, the UT administration temporarily shifted the Sector 26 vegetable and fruit market which was situated close to Bapu Dham Colony, city’s first major hotspot, to Sector 17 Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

According to an order passed by UT adviser Manoj Parida, the shift was made to prevent congestion in Sector 26.

The order mentioned that the bays at the bus stand will be allocated to the shopkeepers based on their shop numbers and any damage to the infrastructure of the bus stand will be recovered from the traders.

After the Bapu Dham Colony and its buffer zone had been sealed, in another order, the market committee banned the wholesale of fruits and vegetables at the Sector 26 market.

The committee will take action against anyone found selling vegetables or fruits there.