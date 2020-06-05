Sections
Chandigarh’s Sector 30 is no more a containment zone

For the last two days, residents of the area were protesting against the administration’s plan to extend containment restrictions in the area beyond June 5

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

People removing fences after lifting of containment restrictions in Sector 30B, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The UT Administration on Friday decided to remove containment zone restrictions from Sector 30B.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida in his capacity as the chairperson of the state executive committee of the state disaster management authority issued the order with the stipulation that regular screening and monitoring of the area will continue. These orders came into force with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, 31 people from three adjacent houses have been shifted to institutional quarantine centres. Their vacant houses are being sanitised.

This is fourth of six localities in the city to be declared containment free. Parts of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, and Kachi Colony, Dhanas, are the two remaining containment zones. Kachi Colony is slated to lose the containment tag on June 8.



MOVE FOLLOWING RESIDENTS’ PROTEST

The fresh decision to remove the containment zone came after the affected area committee comprising senior officials met on Thursday to discuss the issue.

For the last two days, residents of the area were protesting against the administration’s plan to extend containment restrictions in the area beyond June 5.

Welcoming the decision, local councillor Devinder Singh Babla said: “Residents got a big relief today as the area got unsealed after nearly 50 days. People went through difficult times during this period. They became unemployed, there was no food to eat and they had no money to pay house rent and school fees of their children.”

