Chandigarh’s Sector 33 residents peeved over dumping of rubble, overgrowth of wild grass

On the dividing road of sectors 32 and 33, an empty patch of land is cluttered with malba (construction debris or rubble) and overgrown with wild grass causing major inconvenience to residents.

The patch has become a haven for reptiles and insects to thrive, claim the residents of Sector 33, adding that no action is being taken.

Secretary of the Sector 33B resident welfare association (RWA) Kuljinder Sra said, “Mounds of malba are mounting and the officials are busy passing the buck. During monsoon, to prevent the spread of diseases it is important that this patch is cleaned. New officers should be appointed who are made accountable for any mishaps happening here.”

President of the Sector 33A RWA Jagdish Singh Sarpal added that the situation was similar in other parts of the sector as well. “Dumping grounds have been made near the Landmark Hospital, Tender Heart School and the petrol pump here. We keep complaining to the authorities but no action is taken.”

Saying that the malba problem had been created by the residents themselves, local area councillor Rajesh Kumar Gupta said, “We have got the patch cleared numerous times but people are now used to dumping the malba there. Wherever any construction or renovation is carried out in the sector, the malba is taken from the sites and brought to this patch by carts. Recently, two carts were even impounded.”

Gupta added that the land belonged to the administration and getting the grass cut was their prerogative. “I have requested the UT administration officials many times to send a JCB here to lift the malba and cut the grass, but they don’t listen to us,” he said.

Officials of the UT engineering wing said that they had cut the grass around three weeks back, but it had regrown due to the rain. “We will clear the overgrowth soon,” they said.

SOUTHERN SECTORS NO DIFFERENT

Sector 33 is not the only place in the city where an empty, neglected patch of land has been covered with wild grass and is being used for dumping malba. President of the Sectors 38 (A and B) RWA Joginder Singh said the situation was similar in Sector 38. “There are entire patches of land parallel to Dakshin Marg that are lying neglected and have thick overgrowth. They need to be cleared immediately,” he said.

General secretary of the Sector 40C RWA SK Khosla added that in Sector 40 as well, malba was being dumped in empty patches. “Due to monsoon, the spots are filled with long and wild grass. The administration needs to clear the malba here and cut the grass.”