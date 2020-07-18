Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s Sector 48 govt hospital equipped with 15 ventilators for critical Covid patients

Chandigarh’s Sector 48 govt hospital equipped with 15 ventilators for critical Covid patients

The strategy of the health department is to utilise around 80 to 90% resources in PGIMER and then move to Sector 48 hospital, says UT health secretary Arun Gupta

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:50 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Currently, two patients have been admitted here and authorities are making arrangements to plug any loopholes so that the 100-bed facility can be used once the resources at PGIMER, Chandigarh, are nearly exhausted. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With the number of Covid-19 infections witnessing a spike, the extension building of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 48 has been put on a trial mode to admit critically-ill patients with the installation of 15 ventilators.

Currently, two patients have been admitted here and authorities are making arrangements to plug any loopholes so that the 100-bed facility can be used once the resources at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are nearly exhausted.

Similarly, around 85 beds will be earmarked for high-risk Covid patients who might be suffering from other diseases (comorbidity).

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said that they have received 20 ventilators from the central government, which have been equally distributed among the two tertiary care hospitals—PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32.



“Preparations are on for activating the facility, which shall be pressed into service if the need arises. The strategy of the health department is to utilise around 80 to 90% resources in PGIMER and then move to Sector 48 hospital. The workforce will be made available from the resources currently available with the department,” Arun Gupta said.

According to the UT’s contingency plan on Covid-19, it is estimated that 10% of patients with confirmed diagnosis may develop severe symptoms and may, therefore, need utmost and specialised care. However, only a few such patients may require to be shifted to the intensive care units (ICU) or put on ventilator support. Nevertheless, the provision of adequate number of ICU beds and ventilators was mandatory, added Gupta.

Around 360 such severe patients need to be accommodated in dedicated Covid hospitals on a peak day out of which 40 to 50 may need ventilator support.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:06 IST
Cheating in HSC boards: 1 student from Mumbai division barred from 5 exams, 17 others to give retests
Jul 18, 2020 02:04 IST
BAMS student arrested for sexually assaulting nutritionist in Mumbai
Jul 18, 2020 02:01 IST
Fadnavis leads BJP delegation to Amit Shah seeking sweet deal for Maharashtra’s sugar industry
Jul 18, 2020 02:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.