Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake opens at weekends again

UT administrator directs police to ensure strict enforcement of social distancing norms

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

It was on July 31 that the lake was closed for visitors on weekends in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. (HT Photo)

The Chandigarh administration on Friday ended the weekend lockdown at the popular tourist destination Sukhna Lake.

However, administrator VPS Badnore directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of social distancing and wearing of masks by visitors.

It was on July 31 that the lake was closed for visitors on weekends in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken crowds swelled at the lake as lockdown restrictions were eased in June.

Meanwhile, Badnore allowed procurement of 10,000 additional antigen kits to enhance testing. Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, said those in containment zones will be tested with antigen kits on priority.



