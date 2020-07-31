Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake to remain shut on weekends

The administration was facing flak for its inability to ensure social distancing as crowds swelled at Sukhna Lake after lockdown restrictions were lifted, particularly on weekends. (HT File Photo)

Alarmed over 600 Covid-19 cases reported in July, the UT administration on Friday finally put in place a slew of fresh restrictions to control overcrowding and congestion in public places, including Sukhna Lake and markets, in Chandigarh.

Even as it kept night curfew timings unchanged, the administration banned the entry of visitors to Sukhna Lake on Saturdays and Sundays and decided to bring back odd-even rule for opening shops in crowded markets besides restricting timings for market operations across the city.

UT administrator VPS Badnore took the decision after detailed discussions with medical experts, senior officers and public representatives.

The administration was facing flak for its inability to ensure social distancing as crowds swelled at Sukhna Lake after lockdown restrictions were lifted, particularly on weekends. The administration had earlier too considered imposing restrictions, such as entry fee and token system, but in the Friday’s war room meeting, it decided to go for weekend closure of the lake.

NIGHT CURFEW STAYS, MARKET TIMINGS CURTAILED

Under the ‘Unlock 3’ guidelines, announced on July 29, the ministry of home affairs removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during night. However, the UT administration has decided that night curfew will continue from 10pm to 5am.

Modifying its July 1 decision to allow opening of markets and restaurants from 10am to 9pm, the administration curtailed the timings by an hour. The new timings will be 10am to 8pm. For the eateries, the timings will continue from 10am to 9pm.

COMMITTEE TO DECIDE ON ODD-EVEN

The administration has constituted a committee under the UT finance secretary to examine crowded markets where the odd-even rule could be reimposed. Under it, odd-numbered shops are opened on odd dates and even ones alternately.

In earlier phases of the lockdown, the administration had imposed the formula in all congested markets, including Patel Market in Sector 15, Gandhi Market in Sector 18, Sadar Bazar and Palika Bazar in Sector 19, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janata Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and Rehri Market in Sector 46.

Questioning the move, Charanjiv Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said: “It is better to enforce social distancing norms rather than opening shops alternately.”

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the odd-even rule will be introduced only in those markets where social distancing norms are flagrantly violated. “The committee will make surprise inspections and decide. Market associations can join hands to avoid this hardship by strictly following norms.”

THREE MICRO-CONTAINMENT ZONES

UT adviser Manoj Parida said keeping in view spike in cases, three new micro-containment zones are under consideration. Under the new policy, even three to four houses can be declared as containment zones. The affected area committee will identify these zones.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said the drive against people found without masks has been intensified. Over 8,000 challans have been issued and nearly ₹45 lakh have been recovered from the violators, he said.