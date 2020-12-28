Chandigarh’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate remains a constant

Visitors are seen without face masks at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in the city continues to be 5.3% even though the cases and testing levels have seen a marginal increase. However, the rate is still more than double the national average of 2.3% and puts Chandigarh among the top six states and union territories.

The positivity rate in Chandigarh last week had dropped to 5.2% which according to the health department officials was the lowest in the last six months.

Positivity rate is the number of persons turning out infected among every 100 tests conducted suggesting the extent of the virus spread among the population being screened.

While Sikkim continues to top at 16.6%, it is followed by Kerala (10%), Ladakh (5.7%), Maharashtra (5.6%), Goa (5.4%) and Chandigarh.

The positivity rate in the UT is also higher than the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

“The spread of infection is largely under control. Theoretically, we can assume that there is less mobility due to winter seasons. The number of cases has not seen any major jump and the testing levels are also satisfactory with respect to last week. The same scenario is expected to continue,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director, Chandigarh health department.

The senior officer said the testing levels, which may have decreased with respect to November, is because less people were coming forward to take the test voluntarily.