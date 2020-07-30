Chandigarh: Saupin’s School regrets e-mail to parents over payment of fee

In a flip flop over charging of school fee, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, on Thursday said it had inadvertently sent e-mails to parents to pay the fee.

The matter was resolved after a meeting by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPRC), where principal Surita Sharma expressed regret over the e-mail “to pay all fees by July 31”.

The CCPCR had issued a letter to the complainants, school and the UT education department regarding the issue, following which the parents, along with the principal, attended the meeting. As the parents were satisfied by the school’s response, CCPCR declared the matter resolved, while stating that no further action was required on the issue.