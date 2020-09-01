Chandigarh saw 18% dip in suicides in 2019

The number of suicides dropped by 18.2% between 2018 to 2019 in Chandigarh.

This is the third highest drop among the states and union territories of the country, according to the accidental deaths and suicides report released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Lakshwadeep saw the steepest drop of 100%, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 21.1%.

In 2019, 131 people committed suicide in Chandigarh, as compared to 160 in 2018 and 113 in 2017, according to the report.

Data provided by Chandigarh Police reveal that 89 people have died by suicide between January and August this year, as compared to 63 in the corresponding period last year.

MOST DUE TO FAMILY PROBLEMS

Maximum suicides in 2019 have been attributed to family problems (47). Constituting 35.5% of the total, it is above the national average of 32.4%. Other reasons include unemployment and career issues (15), illness (13) and marriage or love related issues (6).

Men continue to be more prone to commit suicide. In comparison to 93 men, 38 women ended their life in 2019, in line with the trend in previous years. Also, as compared to 43 unmarried people, 88 of those who were married opted to take the extreme step.

Among women, while nearly 50% (18) were homemakers, nearly 50% (48) of men who committed suicide were salaried. However, in both cases those earning less than ₹1 lakh (53 men and 26 women) were most likely to end their life.