Chandigarh saw wettest April in 12 years, May to bring in more rain

In a pleasant start to the summer, Chandigarh saw 63.1mm rain in April, making it the wettest since 2008, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

May is also expected to kickstart with light to moderate showers from Friday.

Majority of the rain last month, at 40.3mm, was on April 18, an all-time record for the wettest April day as per IMD.

The second highest April rain in the past 12 years was recorded in 2012 at 60.6mm, while the all-time record is 109.3mm from April 1983.

Speaking about the excessive rainfall this year, IMD director of the region, Surender Paul said, “There was a confluence between low-level easterly winds and moisture coming to the region from the Arabian Sea, along with Western Disturbances. Usually in April and May, only Western Disturbances are observed, which is why rainfall is generally lower.”

MORE RAIN ON THE CARDS

Paul said the same effect was likely to continue in May as well. “Right at the start, a system of Western Disturbances will be active in the region. For the next seven days, chances of light to moderate rain up to 30mm will continue in the region, including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Gusty winds up to 40km per hour and thunder can also be expected,” he said.

“Around May 5, another system of Western Disturbances is expected to hit the region, so the intensity of rain will be the highest on May 5 and 6. This will continue into the month and more rain can be expected in the weeks thereafter,” he said, adding that farmers participating in the wheat procurement process need to be careful especially on May 5 and 6.