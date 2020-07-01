Chandigarh saw wettest June since 2013

Sections
According to IMD data, bulk of the rain was recorded before premonsoon showers began on June 21

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh is expected to receive 107% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon.

With 170.3mm rain, this June was the wettest since 2013, according to records available with the India Meteorological Department.

“Even before the monsoon arrived, there had been a confluence of western disturbances with low-lying easterly winds that led to higher rainfall that usual,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “The city is expected to receive 107% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon (June to September).”

According to the data, bulk of the rain was recorded before premonsoon showers began on June 21. Only 35.3mm rain has been recorded since then.

RAIN TO RETURN AT WEEKEND



After an early declaration of monsoon on June 24, there has been a lull recently. Officials said the system has weakened in the northwestern region of the country, but is likely to become stronger from Saturday onwards. “Light rain is likely from Saturday night,” said the weatherman.



Maximum temperature went up from 36.3°C on Tuesday to 36.5°C on Wednesday. Minimum temperature went up from 28.1°C to 29.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 36 and 38 degrees while minimum temperature will be around 28 to 30 degrees.

