Chandigarh schools asked to prepare own SOPs for reopening from November 2

Schools will also have to reset their academic calendar and redefine the attendance and sick leave policies. (HT FILE)

Schools in Chandigarh have been asked to prepare their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on the guidelines shared by the UT school education department for the reopening from November 2 onwards for classes 9 to 12.

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “Since each school has different infrastructure, it will be easier for them to manage rather than have the same rule for all schools.”

He said the SOPs have also been sent to private schools, but it is up to them whether they want to open or not from November 2.

Online medium will continue to be the preferred mode of instruction both for private and government schools even after this. Students will have to get consent from their parents or guardians before they are allowed to come, and officials are expecting about 25% of the students of government schools to show up once physical classes resume.

Schools have also been asked to find out some alternative with permission from the UT district education officer (DEO) such as flexible, staggered and reduced timings in order to ensure physical and social distancing in case there aren’t enough rooms to accommodate the students. Schools will also have to reset their academic calendar and redefine the school attendance and sick leave policies.

Meanwhile, private schools are still not willing to open from November 2. President of the Independent School Association, HS Mamik, said, “We will conduct a new survey on November 2, asking parents if they are willing to send their children to school. If we get a response of over 50%, we will open, otherwise we will wait for some more time.”

The SOPs also mention other general instructions for schools to ensure the emotional well-being of students as well as the role of teachers in promoting the emotional health of students. There are instructions to create a learner-friendly school and classroom environment and provide assistance to children with special needs.

Earlier, schools were opened for academic consultation from September 23. While around 1,500 students were coming to the 93 government schools that were open, private schools reported almost negligible attendance during this period.