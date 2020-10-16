Sections
Chandigarh schools may reopen for Classes 9-12 students from November 2

Officials said students will need parents’ consent to attend school, and attendance will not be compulsory

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times/Chandigarh

After UT administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore decided to not reopen schools as per the Unlock 5.0 order issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), the UT education department has issued fresh guidelines. Students of Classes 9-12 may be asked to attend school from November 2.

The district education officer (DEO) on Thursday wrote to all government and private schools saying the institutions may reopen from November 2 onwards in a graded manner. He said further instructions will be issued later.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We have prepared a proposal and sent it to the authorities concerned. A final call will be taken before November 2.”

Officials said students will need parents’ consent to attend school, and attendance will not be compulsory. With only a few students in schools, social distancing measures will be enforced.



Online classes will continue and remain the preferred mode of teaching. However, government schools will continue to call Class 9 to 12 students for academic consultation till October 31.

Private schools unwilling to open

Private schools principals say they are unwilling to reopen just yet. Independent School Association president HS Mamik said, “We haven’t been asked about reopening schools from November 2, but schools will have to listen to the parents. Until over 50% of the parents are unwilling send their wards to school, the schools should not open.”

He added that the combined pressure of teaching classes in school and also taking online classes will be too much for the teachers and the department must pick either online studies or classrooms for the arrangement to work.

Parents, too, are also not in favour of reopening schools so soon. Chandigarh Parent Association president Nitin Goyal said, “Just 10 days ago parents had voted against sending their children to school. Why is the department so insistent on reopening the schools after that?”

