Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh schools not in favour of resuming classes in May

Chandigarh schools not in favour of resuming classes in May

Officials said schools may resume working in July

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:23 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Most Chandigarh schools are not in favour of resuming classes in May even if the lockdown is relaxed.

The response comes a day after the UT education department sought inputs from schools on whether they wanted reopen on May 3 or May 15, maintaining social distancing among students.

District education officer, Alka Mehta, said, “90% of the schools in Chandigarh informed that they were not in favour reopening in May as it was difficult to ensure social distancing among students. A few schools informed that they might think of resuming classes of senior students appearing for board examinations but in a phased manner.”

Sources also hinted at the prolonged closure of schools in the city because of increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening stood at 68.



Officials said schools may resume working in July. Mehta said the admission process will be initiated in June after and the classes will start in July.

She said admissions will follow a normal course of action.

The UT education department has chalked out a proposal to allow specific schools to collect monthly fees if the lockdown is extended. Education department had earlier instructed the schools to display their balance sheets on their websites.

Officials said that the schools with tight purses will be allowed to collect monthly fees so that they can pay their staff and meet obligatory expenditure. However, the proposal awaits nod of higher authorities.

The proposal comes days after the Independent Schools Association (ISA) wrote to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore seeking withdrawal of the directive on delayed fee payment.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education, Chandigarh, refused to comment on the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
54,000 abandoned cows adopted in UP
Apr 30, 2020 00:43 IST
94% people in Indian metros embrace digital retail payment
Apr 30, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.