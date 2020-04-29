Chandigarh schools not in favour of resuming classes in May

Most Chandigarh schools are not in favour of resuming classes in May even if the lockdown is relaxed.

The response comes a day after the UT education department sought inputs from schools on whether they wanted reopen on May 3 or May 15, maintaining social distancing among students.

District education officer, Alka Mehta, said, “90% of the schools in Chandigarh informed that they were not in favour reopening in May as it was difficult to ensure social distancing among students. A few schools informed that they might think of resuming classes of senior students appearing for board examinations but in a phased manner.”

Sources also hinted at the prolonged closure of schools in the city because of increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening stood at 68.

Officials said schools may resume working in July. Mehta said the admission process will be initiated in June after and the classes will start in July.

She said admissions will follow a normal course of action.

The UT education department has chalked out a proposal to allow specific schools to collect monthly fees if the lockdown is extended. Education department had earlier instructed the schools to display their balance sheets on their websites.

Officials said that the schools with tight purses will be allowed to collect monthly fees so that they can pay their staff and meet obligatory expenditure. However, the proposal awaits nod of higher authorities.

The proposal comes days after the Independent Schools Association (ISA) wrote to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore seeking withdrawal of the directive on delayed fee payment.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education, Chandigarh, refused to comment on the matter.