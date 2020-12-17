Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Science Congress from today

Chandigarh Science Congress from today

Fifteen reputed speakers will be speaking during the conference and panel discussions will also be held

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 01:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The 14th edition of the Chandigarh Science Congress (CHASCON-2020) will be held via virtual platform by Panjab University from Thursday.

The event will conclude on Saturday and is being organised in association with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) institutes. The theme will be “Science and Technology Innovations: Ushering in the era of Make in India”. As many as 750 participants have registered.

Fifteen reputed speakers will be speaking during the conference and panel discussions will also be held.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
by Aditya Iyer (chief cricket writer)
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin safe, says Phase 1 trial data
by Rhythma Kaul
Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks
by Associate Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Despite pandemic, runaway couples knock court doors for protection from kin in Ludhiana
by Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Chandigarh Science Congress from today
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.