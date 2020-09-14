Chandigarh: Second round of counselling for Class 11 from Friday

The UT education department will be holding the second round of counselling for students of Class 11 from September 18.

Speaking about this, DEO Alka Mehta said, “The counselling is for students who want to request a change in stream or school. Candidates, who had applied for admission in the first counselling but were not allotted a seat or didn't take admission for any reason, can also apply.”

The students will have to submit their revised preference on the education department website: www.chdeducation.gov.in/. Those who had not participated in the first round can also register for the second round by paying Rs 130 online fees.

Officials said that currently, a list of vacant seats is being compiled that will be uploaded on the website by September 18.

The counselling will go on till 5pm on September 21 and the list will be displayed on September 25. After verification, students will have to deposit their fees and documents between 11am on September 29 and 5pm on September 30.

A total of 14,723 students had applied for 12,815 seats in 40 government schools of the city, of which 6,420 are for humanities stream, 3,080 for science (medical and non-medical), 1,755 for vocational courses, and 1,560 for commerce.