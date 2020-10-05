Sections
Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents decry bad condition of roads

Local area councillor said the repair work had already been allotted by the MC

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An internal road missing a large chunk of asphalt in Chandigarh’s Sector 2. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While the municipal corporation (MC) has begun post-monsoon road repairs in the city, residents of Sector 2 feel the dilapidated roads in their area have been neglected for long.

Highlighting the issue, Opinder Singh Sekhon, a resident here, said, “The Sector has not many houses and the roads here are small, but they have huge potholes in them. We have been asking the authorities to do something about it, but nothing has been done so far. Not having a resident welfare association (RWA) makes things more difficult for us.”

Sekhon added that at night the street lights don’t work either, which combined with the potholes made moving around at late hours dangerous for the residents: “Streetlights haven’t been put up properly and long patches remain dark. It can lead to a rise in crime as well.”

Another resident, Renu Bains, said, “Every year the condition of the roads worsens. This time probably due to the lockdown, repairs have been delayed, but the authorities need to take them up again and do it this time, by digging the roads so that they last longer.”

Local area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “The work of fixing the road in Sector 2 has already been allotted by the MC. The contractor assigned to my ward is yet to start and will first recarpet the roads in Sector 9. The roads in Sector 2 will be fixed after that, within a few weeks.” Sidhu added that he will also look into the complaints related to the street lights.

