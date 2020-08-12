Chandigarh: Sector-48 resident body to put up 55 signboards to demarcate societies

The signages that have reflective tape on them to enable visibility at night will take around three days to install. Apart from the societies, these boards will also demarcate other buildings in Sector 48 including the police station, the open theatre and the e-sampark centre. (HT PHOTO)

To make it easier for people to look for apartment societies that form most of Sector 48, the sector’s resident welfare association (RWA) will be installing signages at 55 points in the area making it the first sector in the city to do so.

Each signboard cost the RWA around ₹3,500. The project was inaugurated by additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain and local area councillor Davesh Moudgil on Wednesday morning.

President of the RWA, JJ Singh, said, “It was difficult for people, especially delivery boys, to look for societies, so we decided to install signages for their convenience.”

The RWA had earlier approached the municipal corporation (MC) regarding this in November 2019, but citing a lack of funds, they turned them away. The resident body had also wanted to install signages similar to the ones being used in Sectors 35 and 16, but the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee of the UT had vetoed their proposal.

“Next, we approached UT chief architect Kapil Setia to get drawings made consistent with Corbusier’s image of Chandigarh. Permission was given by MC commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav and all 55 points where the signages will be installed were checked by officials of the MC to ensure they didn’t block the way,” added Singh.

The signages that have reflective tape on them to enable visibility at night will take around three days to install. Apart from the societies, these boards will also demarcate other buildings in the sector including the police station, the open theatre and the e-sampark centre.

Lauding the RWA’s initiative, Moudgil said, “This is the first time that an RWA has independently put up signages. I hope this serves as an example for the apex resident welfare bodies of the city to adopt this for other sectors as well.”

Moudgil added that he had spoken to the RWAs of Sector 47 C and D as well and was hopeful they would also get similar installations in their areas.