Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh sector welfare body marches to MC office against water tariff hike

Chandigarh sector welfare body marches to MC office against water tariff hike

They were joined by the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh and other trade unions protesting outside the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Members of the Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) marched from the Sector 17 Plaza to the office of the municipal corporation in Sector 17 on Monday morning in protest against the proposed 200% hike in water charges.

They were joined by the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, as well as councillors Devinder Singh Babla, Gurbax Rawat and Rajinder Kaur Gujral.

Before the march, FOSWAC along with trader bodies such as Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) had collected at the Plaza to discuss why the hike wasn’t justified.

FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia said, “Despite providing no additional benefits, the water price is being hiked, which is not justified. Rather, the MC should sort out the old pipes first and fix leaks before charging more taxes.”



FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Bittu added, “An average person is paying 60% of his income in the form of various taxes already. The city has a huge population of retired pensioners, which the MC should take into account.”

Bittu said MC elections were scheduled for next year and the people will remember this decision, adding that more protests will be organised if their demands were not accepted.

Devinder Singh Babla, MC’s leader of opposition, spoke about how the people in power were neglecting the demands of the people.

Police were deployed in large numbers at the site of the protest, however, social distancing was not maintained. Many protesters could also be seen wearing masks improperly or not all. Nobody was booked.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Will test for Covid-19 before next presidential debate: Trump
Oct 20, 2020 01:06 IST
Durga idol reimagined as doctor killing ‘coronasur’ goes viral, Shashi tharoor praises it
Oct 20, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.