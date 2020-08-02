Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Sectors closer to villages complain of stray cattle troubles

Chandigarh: Sectors closer to villages complain of stray cattle troubles

Most of them are herded back by the farmers, but the older animals are left to wander.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:17 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Stray cattle on the road in Sector 52, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

As the roads of the city are mostly cleared out by 10pm owing to the night curfew in place, many residents of the sectors closer to villages complain that stray cattle begin pouring in by evening, causing them a lot of trouble.

President of the Sector 46A resident welfare association (RWA) Rajinder Garh said, “Many cows come here from the nearby village of Faidaan. Most of them are herded back by the farmers, but the older animals are left to wander. We have had many cases where animals have damaged parked vehicles and caused accidents of two-wheelers.”

President of the Sector 48 RWA JJ Singh added that cows from Faidaan had become a nuisance in their sector as well and the authorities weren’t doing enough to enforce fines on farmers who released them.

‘KEEPING GATES CLOSED NOT ENOUGH’



President of the Sector 39B RWA Amardeep Singh said, “We keep the gates of the housing board societies closed, but it still is not enough. At night, these animals eat the small plants growing in the green belts here. This menace has increased during the lockdown. Even horses can be frequently seen grazing on the grass in our sector.”



Councillors have also been highlighting related problems for a long time. Gurpreet Singh, the local area councillor of Sectors 32 and 46, said that he had asked the municipal corporation many a time to round up the stray animals. “Since people feed the animals, they naturally gravitate towards the residential areas.”

Superintendent of the MC’s slaughterhouse, Dr MS Kamboj, said the MC teams had been working regularly rescuing cattle roaming around on roads and taking them to the pound in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. “A fine of ₹20,000 is charged to those farmers who come here to get their cattle back. The unclaimed animals are auctioned off. Since April, the MC has rescued 371 cattle from the roads of Chandigarh. Through the means of challaning and auctioneering, the department has raised ₹3.48 lakh.”

REFLECTORS FOR STRAY CATTLE

The traffic police are also working on ensuring that accidents due to stray animals can be controlled. Speaking about this, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic central) SPS Sondhi said, “We have been working with an NGO, Maa, to put radial belts on stray animals roaming around on the roads. The radial belts will act as reflectors at night to prevent any accidents.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP school girl ends life since parents didn’t buy her smartphone for online classes
Aug 02, 2020 22:36 IST
Golfer Chawrasia tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine
Aug 02, 2020 22:33 IST
Aerobic exercises could help fatty liver issues: Study
Aug 02, 2020 22:33 IST
US task force leader says Covid-19 pandemic in new phase
Aug 02, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.