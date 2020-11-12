Chandigarh seeks Centre’s nod for second medical college

The Chandigarh health department has submitted a fresh detailed project report to the central government for establishing a new undergraduate medical college in the city.

Approval has been sought from the ministry of health and family welfare for a medical college with 100 MBBS seats, associated with the 500-bed Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, officials privy to the development said.

The city currently has only 150 MBBS seats offered by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, which also has 125 seats for postgraduate programmes. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research offers only postgraduate programmes with around 310 seats.

Land and Infra

Government Multi Speciality Hospital is spread over 12 acres in Sector 16.

In order to establish the medical college’s academic block, libraries and hostels, the health department had sought additional land within 10 kilometers.

The UT administration has earmarked 15 acres in the outskirts of the city in Sarangpur.

Affiliation

The process for affiliation of the proposed medical college has also begun, and requisite documents have been submitted to Panjab University, said a senior health department official.

“Panjab University has also been apprised with the status of the proposal that has been sent to the central government and also the fulfilment of mandatory land requirement clause for medical colleges. A letter to the registrar along with the consent of application form has been submitted for starting the process at the university’s end,” said the official.

Faculty

“For departments, such as anatomy, which have not been established at GMSH but are a basic requirement for MBBS course, faculty members from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will be roped in until the new college start functioning in a full-fledged manner,” said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.

In certain departments, the cadre of senior medical officers will be designated as faculty members based on their experience. “It will be helpful in the initial stages,” said another official.

The hospital is already offering Diplomate National Board programmes in five specialities.