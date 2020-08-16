Chandigarh sees biggest one-day spike with 93 Covid cases

With 93 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Chandigarh recorded its steepest single-day spike in infections.

Also, an 87-year-old man from Sector 40 died of the disease on Sunday, taking the toll to 29.

The number of infections in Chandigarh crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, when 81 people had tested positive. The biggest spike so far was recorded on August 13, with 91 new cases.

Now, the total count stands at 2,102, with 934 cases still active. As many as 1,137 patients have recovered, 19 of whom were discharged on Sunday.

The elderly man who died at the PGIMER “had a previous history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease, stated the media bulletin.

Meanwhile, among those who tested positive on Sunday there are three people posted in the UT adviser’s office. “Two clerks and one steno were confirmed positive on Sunday. Two of them were on leave on medical grounds, and were asked to get tested for the coronavirus. All of them have been isolated,” said a UT official.

After their reports came positive, the private secretary to the UT adviser was also tested on Sunday. His report came negative. “The office was sanitised and will remain operational,” the official said.

The fresh infections have been reported from across urban and rural pockets of the Union Territory. Reports of 91 people are awaited.