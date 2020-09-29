Chandigarh sees driest September in 50 years

Chandigarh this year has witnessed the driest September in the past half-century, as per data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This comes with the forecast of no rain on the last day of this month and monsoon withdrawal likely to be declared by Thursday (October 1).

With only 6.1mm rain throughout the month, which is considered the last of the four months that comprise the monsoon season, this is the lowest recorded in September since 1970, for which data was readily available with the IMD, Chandigarh.

Before 2020, the lowest amount of rainfall in September was recorded in 1981 (12.8mm).

Throwing light on reasons behind the month being so dry, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said: “There were no winds coming from over the Bay of Bengal, due to which there was no rainfall. The monsoon trough was also positioned in other parts of India, and northwestern region as a whole got lesser rain.”

During the withdrawal period, too, rain was expected in the region, but since there were no active western disturbances, no rain was recorded.

The normal rain for September (average of the past 30 years) is 144.4 mm. With only 6.1mm rain this time, the month is 96% rain deficient.

Monsoon 9% surplus, withdrawal likely by tomorrow

Overall, the monsoon has been 9% surplus with 920.3mm rain received from June to September, as compared to a normal of 845.7mm. The city received more rainfall owing to its location on the foothills of the Himalayas, while it mostly remained on the lower side at other stations in the region, said the weatherman.

While monsoon withdrawal has already started in western parts of Punjab, Paul said it is likely to happen in the city by Thursday, and will be followed by an anti-cyclonic movement developing over the region that will keep the weather dry in the coming days.

Meanwhile, at 34.3°C, maximum temperature remained unchanged between Monday and Tuesday, while the minimum too went up just slightly from 20.6°C to 20.7°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 35°C while minimum is likely to stay around 20°C.