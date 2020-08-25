Chandigarh sees record surge with 174 Covid cases

Sections
With three more people succumbing to the virus, toll has reached 40

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Three more deaths took Chandigarh’s Covid-19 fatality count to 40 on Tuesday, as the Union Territory also reported its steepest surge with 174 people testing positive in the past 24 hours.

There are 3,209 confirmed cases in the city, of which 1,454 are active. As many as 1,713 patients have recovered so far, of whom 67 were discharged on Tuesday.

The number of deaths reported in August has reached 25, while 2,100 cases have also been reported in the month. In comparison, only 15 deaths and 1,015 cases were reported till July 31 since the first case surfaced on March 18.

Among those tested positive this month are deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar, whose report came on Tuesday, and UT finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha.



The health department said only three deaths in the city have occurred directly due to Covid-19 and those patients were above 60. The remaining 37 had pre-existing medical conditions.

The three people whose deaths were confirmed on Tuesday also had comorbidities. They include a 51-year-old woman from Sector 44 who had a heart problem and died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A 70-year-old woman from Palsora who died at the PGIMER also had heart problem and was diabetic. The third fatality is of an 80-year-old man from Sector 33, who was a patient of diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and CNS lymphoma. He died at a private hospital in Mohali.

1 death, 20 cases in Panchkula

A 73-year-old man from Sector 20 died due to Covid-19 while 20 fresh cases were reported in Panchkula district on Tuesday. Apart from them, 23 persons whose reports came positive are being traced.

A doctor who is in charge of the lab where Covid tests are conducted at the civil hospital in Sector 6 is among those positive. The cases have been reported from Sectors 10, 11, 12, 15 and 20 in the city besides Morni, Kot, Barwala and Raipur Rani. The total has reached 1,657, of which 508 remain active.

The elderly man who has died was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panchkula. He also suffered from comorbidities, including hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The number of fatalities has risen to 13, while 1,136 patients have been discharged so far. Reports of 290 suspected cases are awaited.

