Chandigarh sees warmest January day in a decade

Maximum temperature reached 25.8°C in Chandigarh on Monday, five notches above normal and highest for a January day in more than 10 years.

It was a sunny day, even as India Meteorological Department had predicted rain along with thunderstorm in the city. According to IMD, the highest day temperature in January was recorded in 1991, when it had gone up to 31°C.

“While the night remained warm, the day was sunny, leading to rise in temperature. The city was also under the influence of easterly winds that are warm and moisture-laden,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5°C, a notch above the previous day but seven degrees below normal. No rain was recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 while traces were recorded at the airport observatory.

Singh said similar conditions are expected in the next two days as well. “Light to moderate rain is likely in the city till Tuesday. If it rains during the day, temperature will fall. Otherwise, it is likely to stay over 20°C,” he said.

There is only a chance of light rain on Wednesday, which will be followed by spells of dense fog in the coming days, said IMD director Surender Paul. He said once fog returns, both maximum and minimum temperature will fall below normal, as during December-end.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 20 and 21 degrees while minimum will remain between 12 and 14 degrees.