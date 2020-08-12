Sections
Chandigarh sees wettest day since 2009 with 133mm rain

More heavy rain can be expected on Thursday, though the intensity will reduce thereon, said the India Meteorological Department

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:00 IST

By Rajanbir Singh,

With heavy showers lashing Chandigarh in the early hours of Wednesday, the city recorded its wettest day in at least 12 years.

Of the 133.5mm rain recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39 on Wednesday, 105mm was received between 1am and 2:30am. Only traces were recorded during the day, leading to only a marginal drop in the mercury. The airport observatory in comparison recorded just 39.2mm rain throughout the day.

According to data available till as back as 2009, this was the maximum rain received in a day. The all-time record was set in 2000 when 262mm rain was recorded on July 18. For the month of August, the record was set in 2004 with 241.6mm rain on August 3.



Monsoon: From 16% deficit to 7% surplus

The Wednesday rainfall also turned the 16% monsoon deficit into 7% surplus. As much as 592.3mm rain has been received so far this season as compared to the normal of 554.6mm for the same period (June 1-August 12).

Speaking about the high intensity of rain, IMD, Chandigarh, director Surender Paul said: “Monsoon trough is now moving northwards towards its normal position for this time of season, which is near Rajasthan. A low pressure area has also formed over Arabian Sea due to which the monsoon became active again.”

Paul said chances of heavy rain will continue on Thursday, but are likely to reduce after that with only light rain up to 20mm expected on Friday and Saturday. He said an anti-cyclonic movement that had formed over the city keeping away heavy rain isn’t there anymore, and more spells of heavy rain can be expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went down marginally from 34.5°C on Tuesday to 34.4°C on Wednesday. The minimum also dipped from 27°C to 25°C. In the next three days, the mercury will hover between 25°C and 33°C, according to the IMD bulletin.

