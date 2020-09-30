Chandigarh Smart City Limited to install water ATMs across UT

Chandigarh Smart City Limited will install water ATMs in different locations across the city to provide drinking water to the public at cheap rates.

In the first phase, these machines will be installed at 10 locations and, if successful, then they will be installed at other places too. These machines will be installed under a public-private partnership, for which applications have been sought from qualified companies.

“Under the project, people will have to pay only Rs 2 for 200ml of water at the vending machine. The private agency providing the water will not be given any amount from Smart City Limited, but will only be allowed to collect revenue from the sale of water,” said a Smart City official.

“In the first phase, these vending machines will be installed in Sector 35 market, 43 and, district courts. Later, vending machines will be installed at other places including, Sector 22, 17, Sabzi Mandi,” the official added.