Chandigarh teen found seven months pregnant, 20-year-old held for rape

A Manimajra man was arrested on Thursday for raping a 17-year-old girl after she was found seven months pregnant.

The accused has been identified as Abhimanyu, 20. The rape came to light after the minor rushed to a hospital with complaint of severe stomachache and was found pregnant during medical examination.

The minor’s family approached the police after she confided in them that she was raped by Abhimanyu. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Muktsar man booked for rape

In another case, a Muktsar Sahib resident, Karanvir Khullar, has been booked for raping a 38-year-old Chandigarh woman after promising to marry her.

The complainant told the police that she met Khullar at a gym in Sector 9. They had exchanged mobile numbers and even met several times. On July 3, 2020, he asked her to meet him at a hotel in Sector 17. There, he promised to marry her and established physical relations with her.

But, he later backtracked from his promise, following which the woman lodged a police complaint. A case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.