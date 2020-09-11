Sections
Chandigarh: Three men injured in separate attacks

Chandigarh: Three men injured in separate attacks

Old enmity is said to be the reason behind the attacks

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three men were injured in separate clashes owing to old rivalry.

Hemraj of Dadumajra complained to the police that a man named Babrik attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon while he was at the local market to get some household items. Hemraj was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and Babrik was booked under Sections 324, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station on Wednesday.

In another incident, Sanjeet, alias Chotu, of Burail village, Sector 45, alleged that one Sanju and his accomplices assaulted him and his brother-in-law, Babu Ram, with iron rods near South End Chowk, Sector 34. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A case was registered under Sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector-34 police station on Wednesday.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Aipa of Verandah Market, Sector 38-D. He alleged that one Naresh assaulted him with a stick in the local market’s parking lot. Aipa was admitted to GMSH-16. A case under Sections 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Sector-39 police station on Wednesday.



