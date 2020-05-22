Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to celebrate Eid at home this year

Chandigarh to celebrate Eid at home this year

The decision was taken at a meeting held between the representatives of various city mosques and UT director general of police Sanjay Baniwal at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

DGP Chandigarh Sanjay Baniwal along with other senior police officers greeting the leaders of the Muslim community on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan at Jama Masjid in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times  )

The Muslim community of the city has pledged to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at home this year in order to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the representatives of various city mosques and UT director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 25 this year. It was decided that mosques will be kept closed and devotees will offer namaz from home. Kari Shamsher, head of the Sector 45 mosque, said this was the first time since Independence that mosques in the city will remain closed on Eid. Maulana Ajmal Khan, head of the Sector 20 masjid, added that the message to stay home will be given during the daily azaan.

To pay their respects to the heads, the police offered 700 kilos of vermicelli (sewiyan) to the community. The mosque heads returned the gesture by offering bouquets to DGP Baniwal and UT deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi.



During the entire month of Ramadan, the mosques in Chandigarh remained closed and devotees were asked to offer prayers at home.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuck in US for two months, 100 tourists flown back to Chandigarh
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
HC seeks clarity from activist over Animal Welfare Board taking care of pets during lockdown
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Lockdown strengthening family ties, shows research
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Amphan effect on Nagapattinam; fishing harbour wall damaged
May 22, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.