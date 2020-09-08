Chandigarh to get 6 more driver feedback systems

Chandigarh Chandigarh traffic police plan to install six more driver feedback systems or boards indicating speed of vehicles after the success of the previous ones put up in January this year.

Revealing plans, officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena said, “The files have been approved by higher authorities for six more systems. We will now go ahead with the tendering process at the Government E-Marketplace (GEM) portal.”

Adding that it was too early to comment on costs, Meena said the next step would be to figure out the roads at which the systems were to be installed.

He said the decision to get more systems was taken because of the change in habits of drivers that was observed after the boards were set up. “The six systems are all installed at roads which were previously classified under black spots, but since then there have been no fatal accidents.”

The driver feedback systems display a vehicle’s speed, alerting drivers going over the 60km/h limit. Data is also collected on the speed of vehicles at these intersections at different times of the day.

These have provision for CCTV cameras to issue e-challans for speeding.

The previous systems had been provided by Pune-based firm Ador Powerton Ltd for Rs 2.5 Lakh per board. They are connected to streetlights and charge when the lights are switched on at night.

After the tendering process this time, which is likely to be completed in six months, authorities will see if they want to give the contract to the same firm, Meena said.

On how the boards worked, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), traffic administration, Kewal Krishan said, “The boards act as a tool of awareness as many times drivers themselves aren’t aware of how fast they are driving. Speeding caused 95% fatalities in 2019, and traffic cops can’t be on duty round the clock so the systems are used to ensure people aren’t speeding.”

The traffic police have also issued over 15,000 challans for speeding in the past four months.

Currently, the systems are installed on traffic intersections at the city periphery. Sources said it was likely that the new boards coming in will be placed similarly at spots where a high number of traffic fatalities had been recorded.