Chandigarh to have cloudy weather with chance of light rain

According to India Meteorological Department, the city will likely receive rain up to 20mm on Saturday morning and moderate rain on Sunday

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid cloudy weather, Chandigarh is likely to receive light rain on Saturday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will likely receive rain up to 20mm on Saturday morning and moderate rain on Sunday.

“Moderate rain up to 50mm can be expected in the city from Sunday onwards and it is likely to continue for the next two to three days in the region,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature also saw a 4-degree jump on Friday, after dropping down due to 72mm of rain on Thursday.



The maximum temperature went up from 29.3°C on Thursday to 33.6°C on Friday, the minimum temperature went up from 24.7°C on Thursday to 26.7°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

