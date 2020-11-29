Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to have colder nights this winter

Chandigarh to have colder nights this winter

However, day temperatures in the city could be a degree above normal

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 20:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Visitors enjoying the misty weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Nights and early mornings are likely to be chillier with minimum temperature dipping below normal in Chandigarh this winter, according to the seasonal outlook released for the northwest region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, day temperatures in the city could be a degree above normal.

Average minimum temperature from December to February in the city is expected to remain a notch or two below normal, said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “The seasonal outlook is prepared on the basis of model simulations based on global weather. Furthermore, northerly flow of winds besides western disturbances are expected to keep the region cool,” he said.

Meanwhile, just like Saturday, minimum temperature in Chandigarh (10.2°C) on Sunday was lower than that in Shimla (10.8°C). However, it went up from Saturday’s 8.7°C. Maximum temperature went down from 25.1°C to 23.3°C, owing to misty conditions. Even visibility dropped to 2,000 metre in the morning.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24-25°C and minimum temperature around 10-11°C. Mist and fog are likely to continue in morning and evening.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Nov 29, 2020 21:07 IST
Postpone MC elections till Covid vaccine isn’t out: Panchkula RWAs
Nov 29, 2020 21:00 IST
Chennai cop chases and catches bike-borne mobile snatcher. Watch
Nov 29, 2020 20:58 IST
273 more test Covid +ve, 3 succumb in Chandigarh tricity area
Nov 29, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.