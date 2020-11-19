Chandigarh to participate in Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge

The Chandigarh municipal corporation is participating in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge to be held among 243 cities throughout the country from November 19 to May 2021.

The competition was launched on Thursday by Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, housing and urban affairs, through a webinar in New Delhi, which was attended by MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The challenge, launched on World Toilet Day, is aimed at preventing hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, and promote mechanised cleaning.

Yadav said the challenge will focus extensively on creating citizen awareness on this critical issue, along with infrastructure creation for mechanised cleaning and capacity building of workforce.

He said the on-ground assessment of participating cities will be conducted in May 2021 by an independent agency and results will be declared on August 15, 2021. Winning cities will be awarded in three sub-categories, with total prize money amounting to Rs 52 crore.