Chandigarh to see light to moderate rain in coming days: Met

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The maximum temperature of the city went up from 30.7°C on Wednesday to 32.1°C on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

After 1.6mm of rain on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the city up to 50mm in the coming days. IMD officials said, “The rain intensity will be maximum on Friday but it is likely to come down over the weekend. Thunderstorms and winds up to 45km/h will also be likely in this duration.”

Till date, 648.7mm of rain has been recorded in the city against a normal of 630.4mm, with monsoon in 3% surplus now.

The maximum temperature of the city went up from 30.7°C on Wednesday to 32.1°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went down from 27.4°C on Wednesday to 25.4°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.

