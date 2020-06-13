Chandigarh touches 350 mark with 5 fresh Covid-19 cases

With five more Covid-19 cases, including that of a six-day-old baby’s, reported on Saturday, Chandigarh’s tally has touched the 350 mark.

As many as 50 of these cases are still active in the city, which reported its first case on March 18 and has seen 295 people being cured and five succumbing to the disease so far. While the recovery rate stands at 84%, case fatality rate is 1.4%.

Three of the fresh cases have surfaced in Sector 47, and there is one each from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and Khudda Jassu village.

The six-day-old girl child found infected is from Bapu Dham Colony and is a contact of a positive case from the same area. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl, who is the family contact of a Khudda Jassu man, has also tested positive

The three cases in Sector 47 — three females, aged 2, 13 and 40 — are from the same household and are family contacts of a 45-year-old man who was found infected. The man does not have any travel history and source of his infection is not known yet.

New chain of infection

The 14-year-old girl from Khudda Jassu is a secondary contact of the 35-year-old medical store owner from Sector 16 who tested positive on June 9.

Fourteen of his primary and secondary contacts, including four family members and three workers, have been found infected so far.

The first workplace contact to be tested positive was a 34-year-old man from Khudda Jassu, whose four family members, including an 18-month-old girl, have also been found infected. An auto driver from Khudda Lahora, who had taken him to hospital, was also tested positive. Other cases have been reported in Dhanas and Mohali.

Delhi NCR a source too

In the past one week, eight cases pertain to people who returned from Delhi or are their contacts. These include two brothers who arrived from Delhi and were found infected, following which their three local contacts were tested positive on Friday.

A pregnant woman from Delhi who came to visit her brother in Colony No. 4 was also found infected, following which 30 people from the area have been put in institutional quarantine.

On June 9, a 28-year-old man who returned from Gurugram was found infected, while a 25-year-old man who came from Delhi tested positive on June 8.