Chandigarh trader alleges ₹10L extortion call from Bishnoi's aide

Chandigarh trader alleges ₹10L extortion call from Bishnoi’s aide

The complainant, who sells spare automobile parts, told the police that a man who claimed to be an associate of the gangster had threatened to kill him in two days

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/File)

A shopkeeper on Monday alleged to have received an extortion call for ₹10 lakh from an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The complainant, who sells spare automobile parts at Burail village in Sector 45, told police that the man, who introduced himself as Vishnu, demanded the amount as of ”protection money” and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid in two days. Vishnu reportedly told the shopkeeper that he was acting on Bishnoi’s orders.

A daily diary register (DDR) entry has been made at the Sector-34 police station. Assistant superintendent of police (ASP, south) Shruti Arora said, “We are checking the authenticity of the call and are also trying to trace the caller.”

On October 15, police had booked seven men for helping Bishnoi run an extortion racket after they tried to extort a hotelier in the city. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a Rajasthan jail.

