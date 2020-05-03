Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans by 1 month

Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans by 1 month

On March 19, the traffic police had suspended the payment of routine traffic challans at the challaning branch.

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences, from the date of the challan. Now, another month extension has been given (HT FILE PHOTO)

With extension of the curfew period, the traffic police have extended the deadline to pay routine traffic challans by another month.

On March 19, the traffic police had suspended the payment of routine traffic challans at the challaning branch. Hence, only payment of curfew related challans to get recovery of impounded vehicles is allowed.

A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences, from the date of the challan. Now, another month extension has been given.

The challaning branch and impound section of traffic lines in Sector 29 will remain suspended on Sunday so the premises can be sanitised. The services will resume from Monday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal
May 03, 2020 01:27 IST
22-year-old Bihar woman tests positive in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:18 IST
Mumbai Police reach out to migrant workers
May 03, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.