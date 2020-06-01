Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans till June 30

Chandigarh traffic police extend deadline to pay challans till June 30

People who want to dispose of their pending challans will have to schedule an appointment on the eSaathi Chandigarh Police app to prevent overcrowding at the challaning branch in the Traffic Lines, Sector 29.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

At present, only payment of curfew-related challans is allowed for people to recover their impounded vehicles. (Gurminder Singh/HT File Photo )

With the extension in lockdown period, the Chandigarh traffic police have extended the deadline to pay routine challans till June 30.

Payment of routine fines at the challaning branch was suspended on March 19. At present, only payment of curfew-related challans is allowed for people to recover their impounded vehicles.

A two-month extension was allowed for other routine offences from the date of the challan.

People who want to dispose of their pending challans will have to schedule an appointment on the eSaathi Chandigarh Police app to prevent overcrowding at the challaning branch in the Traffic Lines, Sector 29.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smell test to detect Covid-19 in the future?
Jun 01, 2020 19:35 IST
PSERC public hearing: Ludhiana industry demands waiver of fixed charges in power bills for one year
Jun 01, 2020 19:34 IST
Smith reveals ‘one thing’ he ‘admires’ the most about Kohli
Jun 01, 2020 19:38 IST
Zaira Wasim reacts to furore on her locust attack tweet
Jun 01, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.