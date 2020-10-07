Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to resume bus service to Uttarakhand this week

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will start interstate bus service to Uttarakhand this week. The decision was taken after the UT transport department received consent from the Uttarakhand government.

Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport, said: “We are planning to start bus service to Dehradun in a couple of days. We are also planning to start service to Himachal Pradesh by next week. The consent from HP government is expected by the end of this week.”

CTU had resumed interstate bus service to Punjab and Haryana on September 16.

The destinations included were Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Patiala, Una up to Mehatpur, Ludhiana, Dinanagar and Bathinda in Punjab; and Panipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Hansi and Delhi up to Kundli border in Haryana.

The decision to resume the interstate services was taken in the September 4 war room review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore. It came following the central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines rolled out from September 1.

There are 153 CTU buses plying on various interstate routes. The tickets can be purchased online at http://ctuonline.chd.gov.in, via the mobile app “CTU Musafir” or through the conductor. The buses will be operated with 50% occupancy to adhere to social distancing guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration.