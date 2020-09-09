Chandigarh tricity count goes past 15,000 with record 782 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in the tricity remained above 700 for the second consecutive day, as record 782 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. As many as 714 cases had surfaced on Tuesday.

The fresh cases also took the total past 15,000. While 15,748 people have tested positive so far, 5,904 (37%) of them have not been cured yet. In fact, 9.4% of the total cases have been reported in just the past two days.

Mohali district, too, recorded its steepest surge with 307 cases. Chandigarh and Panchkula reported 332 and 307 infections, respectively. With 12 people succumbing to the virus, the tricity’s toll has climbed to 239.

332 test +ve, 2 succumb in UT

A day after recording its steepest surge of 377 cases, Chandigarh reported 332 infections on Wednesday, while two people succumbed taking the toll to 722.

The UT’s tally has increased to 6,704 infections, 2,484 of which are still active.

Both of those who died — 30-year-old man from Dhanas and 76-year-old woman from Khuda Jassu — were comorbid.

Seeing the surge, UT Administrator VPS Badnore in the daily review meeting directed the health department to create more Covid-19 care centres.

“The administrator directed all three medical institutions to ramp up testing, enhance beds and take personal care of critical patients,” an official release stated.

Record spike, 8 deaths in Mohali

With eight more people losing battle against Covid-19, the toll in Mohali district has reached 124.

Also, the steepest single-day spike of 307 cases took the tally to 5,581. However, with 351 people being discharged, including those in home isolation, the number of active cases came down to 2,154. As many as 3,303 patients have recovered so far.

Those, who died on Friday included five men, aged 45, 48, 58, 59 and 66, and three women, aged 57, 59 and 70. These deaths were reported from Majatri, Sohana, Banur, Gilco Valley in Kharar, Balongi, Zirakpur and Phase 4 in Mohali.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all of them had comorbidities and had been hospitalised for more than a week.

Among the fresh cases, 157 are from Mohali city, 65 from Dhakoli, 45 from Kharar and 25 from Gharuan. The district had seen the previous biggest surge of 272 cases on September 4.